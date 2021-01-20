‘Superman & Lois’ Gets Supersized Debut Episode, ‘The Flash’ Season 7 Premiere Pushed to March

“The Flash” Season 7 premiere has been pushed from its originally scheduled date, The CW said Wednesday.



The superhero show starring Grant Gustin, which was meant to return 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 ahead of the series premiere of “Superman & Lois,” will now debut its seventh season March 2.



Instead, Feb. 23 will be a night “dedicated to its new series SUPERMAN & LOIS. The night of heroics kicks off with an expanded 90-minute series premiere of SUPERMAN & LOIS (8:00-9:30pm ET/PT), immediately followed by a brand new special, SUPERMAN & LOIS: LEGACY OF HOPE (9:30:10:00pm ET/PT)”



