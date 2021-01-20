Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s history making performance

Amanda Gorman was named the nation's First Youth Poet Laureate at 19. Now at 22, she is delivering her original composition, "The Hill We Climb" at the 59th presidential inauguration as the youngest known inaugural poet. Gorman, who has performed five commissioned poems for “CBS This Morning” in the past, tells Anthony Mason about writing a poem for this moment, her preparation for big performances and how poetry helped her overcome a speech impediment.