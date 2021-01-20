Jon Batiste and youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman pay tribute to Empire State Building
For nearly 90 years, the Empire State Building has not only defined the skyline of New York, it has also stood as a symbol of American ingenuity and determination. In honor of the soaring tower’s creators, the nations first Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, headed to the observation deck with pianist Jon Batiste. Here is their performance of “The Republic Rising,” an original composition created for "CBS This Morning."Full Article