Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately
Published
Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.Full Article
Published
Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.Full Article
Kamala Harris is bringing more attention to the AKA sorority
For South Asians in the U.S. the swearing in finally gives them representation.