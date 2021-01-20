Joe Biden got straight to work as America's 46th president and within hours of being sworn in, he signed a series of executive orders to reverse a number of decisions made by Donald Trump's administration.Full Article
The executive orders Biden immediately signed to reverse Trump's controversial policies
President Joe Biden is taking his first steps to reverse Trump administrationhealthcare policies. Speaking to reporters in the Oval..
