Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman’s Books Shoot to Top of Amazon Best-Seller List

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stole the show at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, delivered one more stellar performance on Wednesday as two of her books soared to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list.



“I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words,” Gorman tweeted. “As Yeats put it: ‘For words alone are certain good: Sing, then.'”



Both of Gorman’s books, “Change Sings” and “The Hill We Climb: Poems” are scheduled to publish on Sept. 21 from Viking Books.



*Also Read:* Hollywood Celebrates Inauguration With Joy and Relief: 'We Did It. In So Many Ways'



Earlier in the day, the youth poet laureate from Los Angeles delivered her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration, to much acclaim from Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other luminaries like Oprah Winfrey and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



“I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering–and so am I,” tweeted Winfrey, who gave Gorman the pair of earrings and caged-bird ring that she wore at the inauguration.



“You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava!” Miranda tweeted.



Of course, they aren’t her only fans. Gorman’s Twitter account earned over half a million new followers since her performance — and the day’s not over yet.