Sony Sells Lord and Miller’s ‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’ to Netflix

Netflix has picked up from Sony Pictures Animation the worldwide rights (excluding China) to “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines,” an animated film that’s produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.



The film at one point had its title changed to “Connected” by the studio, but it has since gone back to its original title. And Sony had intended the film for theatrical release on March 12.



“The Mitchells Vs The Machines” stars Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman and Blake Griffin. No new release date has been set.



More to come…