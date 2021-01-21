Michigan man arrested for hitting police with hockey stick during Capitol breach, FBI says
Published
The man was captured on video hitting police with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. He faces five federal charges
Published
The man was captured on video hitting police with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. He faces five federal charges
Michael Joseph Foy was arrested Thursday thanks to an unwitting assist from his father, who chronicled his son's activities on..