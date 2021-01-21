Who Won the $731 Million Powerball?
Published
The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in a former mining town in northwestern Maryland. “We don’t know for who, but we are happy for somebody,” the shopkeeper said.Full Article
Published
The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in a former mining town in northwestern Maryland. “We don’t know for who, but we are happy for somebody,” the shopkeeper said.Full Article
A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland is the winner of an estimated $731.1 million jackpot, the first to get the top prize in..
Someone in Maryland won the 4th largest Powerball ticket in history. A jackpot ticket worth more than $731M.