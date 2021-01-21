Virginia will adopt workplace safety standards to prevent COVID-19 spread that will be in place until Governor Ralph Northam's state of emergency declaration is lifted.Full Article
Virginia to Implement Permanent COVID-19 Workplace Safety Standards
