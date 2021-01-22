More DEMS Want Chuck Schumer to End Senate Filibuster Despite GOP Plea

More DEMS Want Chuck Schumer to End Senate Filibuster Despite GOP Plea

HNGN

Published

Senate DEMS are clamoring Chuck Schumer to end the Senate Filibuster. This signifies the desire of the DEMS to dominate without the GOP opposition, ignoring that they benefited from it.

Full Article