Mira Furlan, ‘Lost’ and ‘Babylon 5’ Actress, Dies at 65

Actress Mira Furlan, who played Delenn on “Babylon 5” and Danielle Rousseau on “Lost,” has died. She was 65.



Furlan’s death was announced via her Twitter account Thursday, which revealed she had passed on Wednesday.



Later Thursday, “Babylon 5” creator J. Michael Straczynski tweeted: “It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe.”



It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v



