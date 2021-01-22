Man pleads guilty to 36 deaths from "Ghost Ship" warehouse blaze
Derick Almena pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the 2016 San Francisco Bay Area warehouse fire.Full Article
An Alameda County jury will decide once again in March whether or not Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena is guilty of 36 counts..
The jury cleared one man and could not reach a verdict against his co-accused over the 2016 tragedy.