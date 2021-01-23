‘Euphoria': Jules’ Side of the Story Is Revealed in 2nd Special Episode – Which Ends With a Twist

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the “Euphoria” special “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob.”)



HBO’s second “Euphoria” special premieres Sunday, but for fans who have an HBO Max subscription, the story was revealed Friday with the streaming service’s early launch of the episode, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob.” And it’s during this installment that we find out Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) side of the story after the first “Euphoria” special revealed what Rue (Zendaya) has been going through since the Season 1 finale saw the girls’ plan to run away together fall apart.



The episode picks up with Jules in a therapy session on Christmas, her first session with this new therapist. Jules is not happy to be there, but eventually gives into the idea and opens up about the events that brought her there, including her relationships with her mother, her ex Rue and her former online boyfriend Tyler, who was actually Nate (Jacob Elordi) catfishing her.



It turns out that though we didn’t see it during the first season of “Euphoria,” Jules was dealing with her mother’s fragile sobriety and attempts to reconcile with her. Jules’ therapy session helps her realize the similarities between her relationship with her mother and her relationship with Rue: both people who loved her just for being her (her mother when she was a baby, Rue when they were first becoming friends), but who she feels an incredible amount of pressure to help maintain their sobriety.



The special ends with a bit of a twist when Rue comes to visit Jules, who is grounded after running away — something she and Rue were going to do together, but that Rue backed out on at the last minute. Rue starts to tell Jules how she feels, saying she stopped by on her way to see her sponsor Ali, and this is when it becomes clear that in Rue’s special, during which she has this Christmas-night meeting with Ali, she has just come from this emotional encounter with Jules.



So in the Rue episode, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” when Rue gets that “I miss you” text from Jules, which she sends along with a link to the song “Me in 20 Years,” it’s coming from a Jules she has just seen and walked out on.



