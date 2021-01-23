Larry King, Legendary TV Host, Dies at 87

Larry King, a legend of the interview-show format, has died. He was 87.



King, who will be best remembered for his 25-year run of CNN’s “Larry King Live,” was recently hospitalized with COVID-19. At one point he was in the ICU (intensive care unit).



See the Ora Media statement announcing King’s passing below. King cofounded Ora TV in 2012 with Mexican businessman Carlos Slim.



King is survived by children Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon. King was famously married eight times to seven different women. He and Shawn King (Southwick) separated in 2019.



“Larry King Live” ran from 1985 to 2010.







