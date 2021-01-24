Megyn Kelly Blames Capitol Riot Partly on US Media That ‘Checked Their Objectivity’ Covering Trump

Megyn Kelly believes that media outlets were partially to blame for the riot at the Capitol earlier this month because they “checked their objectivity” when covering Donald Trump.



“They hated him so much, they checked their objectivity, and it wasn’t just CNN. All of them did. They just couldn’t check their own personal feelings about him,” Kelly said in a recent interview with BBC Newsnight.



The former Fox News host then said “too many” journalists followed the “Jorge Ramos theory of covering Trump” by describing Trump and his behavior as racist, sexist and misogynistic.



“He advocated, prior to Trump’s election, that we needed to cover him differently, that you needed to outwardly call him a racist, sexist, misogynist, all of it, and that that was important for history. And I think too many journalists agreed with that at their own peril,” Kelly said. “Part of the reason that we saw what happened on the Capitol here, two weeks ago, was because there’s been a complete lack of trust, destruction of trust in the media and people don’t know where to turn for true information. They don’t trust the media anymore, and it’s a major problem.”



*Also Read:* Bill Maher: If You Can't Call Trump a Fascist, 'I Don't Know What Fascism Is' (Video)



Her comments drew the ire of some viewers on social media.



“Megyn Kelly reminding you that when the President lies 100s of times and encourages rejection of certified democracy that it’s logical to blame the media for their bias against liars,” John Fugelsang, the host of SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything,” tweeted.



“Megyn Kelly lost her Fox News TV show and was forced to hire a security detail to protect her children after she asked Donald Trump one tough question at a presidential debate. She better than anybody should know that objective coverage of Trump would of course be very negative,” writer David Frum said in response to Kelly’s comments.



Watch the clip below or by clicking here.







"They hated him so much, they checked their objectivity."



Journalist @megynkellyon the US media's coverage of President Trump, adding that the destruction of trust in the media led to the storming of the Capitol earlier this month#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/qDEUN19fea



— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 23, 2021







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Meghan McCain, Megyn Kelly Defend Fox News' Janice Dean Against 'Heartless Monster' Gov Cuomo



Megyn Kelly Feuds With 'Pod Save America' Host Who Calls Her Biden Attack 'Truly Pathetic'



Chuck Schumer Slips Up, Says Trump 'Incited the Erection' (Video)