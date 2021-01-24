Bernie Sanders warns the DEMS that if they don't do something proactive, it will not be good for the 2022 midterm elections. They will lose a lot if they don't govern well. Losing will be like a slaughter caused by the GOP.Full Article
Bernie Sanders Says That Democratic Party Will Be Nuked in the 2022 Midterm Elections
