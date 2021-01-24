‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Trailer Gives Fans Ringside Seats for Monster Fight (Video)

“The “Godzilla vs Kong” trailer is finally here, so get ready for ringside seats to the brawl as Godzilla and King Kong come face-to-face in an all-out battle to restore the balance of the Earth. Check out the embed above.



“Godzilla vs Kong” is a continuation of Kong’s epic journey and the first time in this series that Kong and Godzilla have been on screen together. “The myths are real, there was a war, and they’re the last ones standing,” says Rebecca Hall’s character Ilene Andrews.



The premise for the trailer sets up Kong as the good guy while Godzilla has gone rogue for some reason we are sure the movie will explain. “Godzilla is out there and he’s hurting people and we don’t know why,” says Dr. Mark Russell (played by Kyle Chandler).



*Also Read:* 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Moves Up 2 Months to March Release



The trailer shows previews of what appears to be two major set pieces of the two titans exchanging blows. The first one shows King Kong landing a haymaker squarely across Godzilla’s jaw, while the second shows Kong absorbing Godzilla’s nuclear fire.



The synopsis is as follows: “Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans–instigated by unseen forces–is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”



“Godzilla vs Kong” will be released in theaters March 2. In the US, the film will also be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Warner Bros, Legendary Close to Reaching Deal Over 'Godzilla vs Kong' Release



'Dune' and 'Godzilla vs Kong' Producer Legendary Considers Lawsuit Against Warner Bros. Over HBO Max Deal



'Godzilla vs Kong' vs COVID: Streamers Vie for Legendary's Monster Movie