Full interview: Dr. Deborah Birx on "Face the Nation"
Published
Former White House coronavirus response coordinator talks exclusively with "Face the Nation" in her first interview since leaving the Trump task force.Full Article
Published
Former White House coronavirus response coordinator talks exclusively with "Face the Nation" in her first interview since leaving the Trump task force.Full Article
In her first interview since leaving the Trump White House, Dr. Deborah Birx sits down with Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation.
WCBI New at Six - 10/10/2020