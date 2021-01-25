Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 Billion in Defamation Suit

Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sued former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion over his false claims of election fraud.



According to the New York Times, the suit accuses Giuliani, a lawyer for former president Donald Trump, of conducting “a viral disinformation campaign” about the company. The suit, per the report, is 107 pages in length and was filed in Federal District Court in Washington. Beyond accusing him of lying about the company, the suit also accuses him of doing so in an effort to enrich himself.



To make its defamation case, according to the Times, the suit relies on communications from Giuliani’s Twitter, as well as his media appearances.



*Also Read:* Dominion Voting Systems Prepares Defamation Suits Against Right-Wing Media



The suit comes after Dominion started taking legal action against various right-wing media and political figures in December 2020. Numerous people on the political right aligned themselves with Trump and repeated his baseless claims that voter fraud led to President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. Dominion machines were at the heart of some associated conspiracies.



A representative for Giuliani did not immediately return a request for comment.



Dominion is not alone in acting against the figures who have made voting machines central to their false claims of voter fraud. Smartmatic, another voting software company, demanded retractions and apologies from Newsmax, One America News Network and Fox News late last year. Fox News and Newsmax both subsequently aired segments on the matter, with Fox News providing a fact-check of false claims and Newsmax anchors reading a statement distancing themselves from guests’ on-air comments.



Earlier this month, the New York State Bar Association announced its plans to review Giuliani’s membership in light of his voter fraud claims.



“This decision is historic for NYSBA, and we have not made it lightly,” said a statement on the inquiry. “We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked.”



