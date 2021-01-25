Protest erupts the day after Tacoma officer drives squad car through crowd
Published
Protesters set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched on Jan. 24, 2021 in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Tacoma, Wash. the day before.
Published
Protesters set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched on Jan. 24, 2021 in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Tacoma, Wash. the day before.
[NFA] Protesters marched through Tacoma, Washington on Sunday night a day after a police car was seen plowing through a group of..