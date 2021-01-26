President Biden: Impeachment Trial 'Has to Happen'
The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump "I think it has to happen," President Joe Biden said Monday.Full Article
House democrats are set to deliver the articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate leader.
Watch VideoThis trial has been hovering over the senate for some time now, and the big question is how will this trial affect the..