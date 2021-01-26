After an independent review revealed larger-than-expected payments to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that it nevertheless deemed justified, chief executive of Appolo Global Management Inc., Leon Black planned to step down as company's CEO.Full Article
Apollo CEO Leon Black Plans to Step Down After Jeffrey Epstein Payments
