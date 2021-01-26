Twitter Bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for Bogus Election Fraud Claims

Twitter has banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, for sharing bogus claims of election fraud in last year’s presidential election.



The company, in a statement to TheWrap on Tuesday morning, said Lindell was kicked off “due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” which bars users from tweeting “misleading claims” about election results, among other rules.



“The public conversation occurring on Twitter is never more important than during elections and other civic events,” Twitter added in an explainer of the policy. “Any attempts to undermine the integrity of our service is antithetical to our fundamental rights and undermines the core tenets of freedom of expression, the value upon which our company is based.”



Lindell’s account had about 500,000 followers at the time it was banned. Twitter did not share the exact tweet or tweets that resulted in Lindell’s permanent removal, but his personal account as well as My Pillow’s company account have posted unfounded claims about election fraud in last year’s presidential election over the last few months. Lindell has remained steadfast in his support of Trump and his baseless claims Joe Biden unfairly won the election, despite courts repeatedly shooting down such claims.



The 59-year-old businessman helped finance a two-week “March for Trump” bus tour that arrived in Washington, D.C. in mid-December, but did not sponsor trips connected to the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. “I’m never letting the fraud go,” Lindell told Reuters recently.



Lindell’s ban from Twitter comes a few weeks after the company said it was permanently suspending Trump; it also comes as several retailers have dropped My Pillow due to Lindell’s voter fraud claims.



