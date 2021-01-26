Senator Tammy Duckworth calls upcoming Senate impeachment trial "perfectly constitutional"
Published
The Senate voted to table a measure introduced by Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul that sought to dismiss President Trump's impeachment trial as unconstitutional. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with her reaction to the vote, plus the controversy over the Senate filibuster and her thoughts on President Biden's Cabinet nominees.Full Article