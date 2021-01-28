Investors in Reddit group drive up value of GameStop stock, shocking Wall Street
Published
Thanks to a group on Reddit with millions of followers, individual investors have sent the value of GameStop’s stock soaring this week, shocking Wall Street investors who bet big on the retailer's decline. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the White House both said they are monitoring the situation. CBS News’ Stephen Gandel and Dan Patterson join "CBSN AM" to break down what this all means.Full Article