GameStop stock plummets as Wall Street reels
Newly popular retail stocks, including GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry, plummeted after platforms froze out retail traders.Full Article
Stock-trading platform, Robinhood announced Thursday, Jan. 28, they were restricting transactions for certain stocks. That includes..
GameStop has become the focus of Wall Street since its stock price surged by more than a thousand percentage points in recent weeks..