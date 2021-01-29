Congresswoman Liz Cheney faces backlash over impeachment vote

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, is facing major blowback over her vote to impeach former President Trump. Some of Cheney's GOP colleagues are calling on her to resign from her leadership position while back home she's facing an early primary challenger for the state's lone House seat. Nick Reynolds, a politics reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune, joined CBSN to discuss the latest out of Wyoming.

