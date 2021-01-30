Oakland International Airport Unveils COVID-19 Test Vending Machines
Oakland International has became the first airport in the United States to begin selling COVID test kits in vending machines, officials announced this week.Full Article
Oakland International Airport in California became the first airport in the U.S. to install a vending machine that sells COVID-19..