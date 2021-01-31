'QAnon Shaman' Willing to Testify at Trump's Impeachment Trial
The "QAnon Shaman" better known as Jacob Chansley is willing to testify before the US Senate during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.Full Article
A man who calls himself the "QAnon Shaman" and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while wearing a horned bearskin headdress, face..