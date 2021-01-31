California Sheriff’s Deputy Is Charged With Faking Attack
Sukhdeep Gill, a Santa Clara County deputy who claimed that he had been shot in his body camera last year, was charged with fabricating the attack, prosecutors said.Full Article
A sheriff’s deputy in Northern California was arrested and charged Friday for allegedly faking an ambush attack a year ago while..