"Sunday Morning" looks back on the careers of Cloris Leachman, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning star of "The Last Picture Show," "Young Frankenstein" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," who died this week at the age of 94; and Cicely Tyson, the Emmy- and Tony-winning actress and model, best known for "Sounder," "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "Roots," who died this week at age 96. Mo Rocca reports.