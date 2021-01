Acclaimed character actor Stanley Tucci not only steals scenes, in such films as "Julie & Julia," "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Lovely Bones," but he's also earned an online cult following with his way of mixing a Negroni. Tucci talks with correspondent Holly Williams about his latest film, "Supernova" (about a middle-aged gay couple dealing with one partner's early-onset dementia), and his very public obsession with food and drink.