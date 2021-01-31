Tens of thousands join protests in support of Putin foe Navalny
More than 4,700 people were detained by police, according to a monitoring group, and some were beaten.Full Article
By Steve Gutterman*
(RFE/RL) -- White House and Kremlin statements about phone calls between the U.S. and Russian..
Supporters of opposition leader Alexey Navalny held Russia's biggest anti-Kremlin protests since at least 2018, braving clashes..