U.K.'s 100-year-old Captain Tom hospitalized with COVID
His daughter said in a statement that he was admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed "additional help" with his breathing.
Captain Tom Moore, who was knighted by the Queen last year for raising millions for the UK's National Health Service, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
