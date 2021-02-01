Police handcuffed and pepper sprayed this 9-year-old Black girl in Rochester, New York
Published
Body cam footage shows Rochester, NY police officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl, who was handcuffed and later sprayed with pepper spray.
Published
Body cam footage shows Rochester, NY police officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl, who was handcuffed and later sprayed with pepper spray.
Body cam footage shows Rochester, NY police officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl, who was handcuffed and later sprayed..
A 9-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper sprayed by police officers responding to a report of “family trouble” in Rochester,..