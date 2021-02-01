For his efforts to foster peace in the Middle East, Trump earns a nomination for bringing together former adversaries into the Israel-UAE Peace Deal. This marked the first steps for the Israelis to foster relations in a new dawn.Full Article
Trump Earns Nobel Peace Prize Nomination for the Israel-UAE Peace Deal
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Donald Trump's son-in-law and former White house adviser Jared Kushner has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in..
New Zealand Herald