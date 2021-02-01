‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Dead At 44 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Published
Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers on TV’s “Saved By The Bell”, has died.Full Article
Published
Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers on TV’s “Saved By The Bell”, has died.Full Article
Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as "Screech" on Saved By The Bell, has died. TMZ says he passed away this morning..
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead at 44