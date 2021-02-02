Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. It's six more weeks of winter
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic, nor snow, could keep Punxsutawney Phil from getting his job done on Groundhog Day. It's six more weeks of winter.
Groundhog's Day Community predictions
This year Puxsutawney Phil’s shadow may be buried in snow. The legend goes that if Phil sees his shadow then we will have six..