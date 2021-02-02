Groundhog Day 2021 prediction: 6 more weeks of winter as Phil sees his shadow

Groundhog Day 2021 prediction: 6 more weeks of winter as Phil sees his shadow

Delawareonline

Published

Punxsutawney Phil popped his head out at Gobbler's Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, predicting six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.
 

Full Article