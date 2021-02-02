Groundhog Day 2021 prediction: 6 more weeks of winter as Phil sees his shadow
Published
Punxsutawney Phil popped his head out at Gobbler's Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, predicting six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.
Published
Punxsutawney Phil popped his head out at Gobbler's Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, predicting six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning and saw his shadow, a..
Groundhog's Day Community predictions