Democrats could push COVID-19 relief package as Republicans propose smaller stimulus
Published
Democratic leaders in Congress are taking steps to push through President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan without the support of Republicans, as the parties remain at odds following a Monday meeting between a group of Senate Republicans and the president at the White House. Elise Preston joins CBSN AM to talk about the latest on the COVID-19 stimulus negotiations as new variants of the coronavirus spread in the U.S.Full Article