Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Published
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down as chief executive of the company he founded 27 years ago. He will stay on as the executive chairman of the company's board.Full Article
Published
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down as chief executive of the company he founded 27 years ago. He will stay on as the executive chairman of the company's board.Full Article
Amazon announced that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will step down in the summer of 2021, handing off the retail juggernaut to Andy..
Jeff Bezos Will Step Down
as Amazon CEO.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced the
transition in a letter to..