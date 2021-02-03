Biden administration pushes for vaccine accessibility

The Biden administration says it will start shipping coronavirus vaccines to retail pharmacies starting next week. The move is meant to make the vaccine more accessible to the American public, particularly in communities of color, which have had problems accessing the COVID-19 vaccine. Politico’s White House correspondent and co-author of the Playbook Newsletter Eugene Daniels joins CBSN to discuss how Vice President Kamala Harris has been tasked with boosting confidence in the vaccine in communities of color across the country.