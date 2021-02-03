Tesla has started the recalling process of more than 130,000 vehicles with touchscreen defects by sending out notifications via email after years of bickering with regulators.Full Article
Tesla Conducts New Recall of More Than 130,000 Vehicles Due To Defective Touchscreens
