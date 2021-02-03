3 Idaho National Guard pilots killed in helicopter crash outside Boise, Guard says
Three members of the Idaho National Guard were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday outside Boise during a "routine training flight," the Guard said.
The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak, just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
