Biden pushes forward with COVID relief bill as House Republicans consider status of Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Biden is pushing forward with his coronavirus relief plan as House Republicans deal with controversy over two of their members: Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's spread extremist conspiracy theories, and Trump critic Liz Cheney. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, and "The Fix" editor at the Washington Post Natalie Jennings join Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss the day's political news.