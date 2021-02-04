Bronx District Attorney Drops Charges Against Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting EMT
Prosecutors say new video shows an EMT aiding the man, who fell to the ground after suffering a seizure last week.Full Article
The Bronx District Attorney's office has deferred prosecution on a man accused of sexually assaulting an EMT as she responded to a..
The FDNY says a man claiming he needed help flagged down the EMT but then groped and grabbed her.