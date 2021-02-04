Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona questioned during confirmation hearing
Miguel Cardona, President Biden's Education secretary nominee, testified before a Senate Committee for nearly three hours during his confirmation hearing Wednesday. Kevin Carey, a New York Times contributor and Vice President of Education Policy and Knowledge Management at the nonprofit New America, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss how Cardona's background could impact education for children who come from non-English-speaking homes.Full Article