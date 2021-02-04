House Republicans Choose to Keep Liz Cheney in Leadership
The lopsided vote, 145-61, according to two people familiar with the results, came after a fierce and at times painful debate during a private meeting.Full Article
In leadership, Cheney was responsible for the messaging of the House GOP. Her detractors argued her vote to impeach the former..
Watch VideoLet's turn quickly to the house. One of the newest members made quite the splash. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She could be..