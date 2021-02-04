Rennie Davis, "Chicago Seven" activist, has died at 80
Published
The longtime peace activist who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest in 1986 died of lymphoma at his Colorado home.Full Article
Published
The longtime peace activist who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest in 1986 died of lymphoma at his Colorado home.Full Article
Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest outside the 1968..
The trial arising from the “police riot” at the 1968 convention thrust him into the spotlight. He later became an unlikely..